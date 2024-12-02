Thomas J. Gilliard, 58

Thomas J. Gilliard of Warwick, NY, a self-employed contractor, entered into rest on Thursday, November 28, 2024. He was 58.

The son of Ruth Zimmer Gilliard and the late Thomas Gilliard, he was born on January 19, 1966, in Brooklyn, NY.

He is survived by his wife Kelly Blaikner-Gilliard; mother Ruth Gilliard; children Victoria Gilliard-Murray and husband Lawton, Emily Gilliard, Elizabeth Gilliard, Bianca Rae Blaikner and Brittney Blaikner-Lista and husband Anthony; grandchildren Liam Murray, Mila Murray and Christopher Weale Jr.; siblings Theresa Gilliard-Cooke and husband Bruce, Laurence Gilliard and partner Radhames, Bryan Gilliard and wife Robyn, Eileen Gilliard-Childers and husband Jeff, and Jennifer Gilliard; nephews Austin Courtney and Alexander Greene; niece Meridith Greene; along with numerous other nieces and nephews.

As per his wishes, there was a private cremation and service held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth Shalom, 13 Roosevelt Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.