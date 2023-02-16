Susan E. Craven (nee Angelucci) of Maybrook, N.Y., formerly a longtime resident of Vernon, N.J., unexpectedly passed away on Feb. 14, 2023, at Garnet Medical Center, Wallkill. She was 60 years old.

Born in Jersey City, N.J., on May 18, 1962, she grew up in Paramus, N.J., the daughter of the late Orlanti and the late Julia (Dewan) Angelucci.

Susan worked at BOCES in Goshen, N.Y., and Vernon schools as a paraprofessional school aide.

Susan lit up every room she walked in with a smile. She was an ear to listen and give sound advice, she could take a joke and had the most infectious laugh.

Susan leaves behind to grieve her beloved husband Michael, of nearly 40 years. Devoted mother to Brittany Decker and her husband, David Decker of Middletown, N.Y.; Matthew Craven of Vernon; and Amber Craven of Vernon. Susan was predeceased by her beloved son Michael Craven. Loving grandmother of Kinsley and Skylar Decker, who will deeply miss their “Moni.” Sister of David Angelucci of North Haledon, N.J. Susan was cherished by many family and friends.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, Feb. 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. with a funeral at 7 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. Final disposition will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Susan’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.