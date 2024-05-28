Stella McCloud, 71

Stella McCloud of Middletown, NY, a retired food service worker for the Enlarged City School District of Middletown, entered into rest on Friday, May 24, 2024. She was 71.

The daughter of the late Frank Rzeczkowski Sr. and Alice Plocharczyk Rzeczkowski, she was born on March 26, 1953, in Goshen, NY.

She is survived by her husband Robert McCloud Sr.; son Robert McCloud Jr.; daughter BobbiJo McCloud-Gros (David); grandsons David John “DJ” and John David “JD”; brothers Frank Rzeczkowski Jr, John Rzeczkowski (Jayne) and Stanley Rzeczkowski; along with several nieces, nephews, and good friends.

As per her wishes, a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local humane society.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.