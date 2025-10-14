With broken hearts, we announce the passing of Stanley Coleman on Oct. 13, 2025 at Schervier Pavilion in Warwick, N.Y, where he received excellent care.

The son of the late Stanley Coleman Sr. and Wanda Pajak Coleman, Stanley was born on Aug. 1, 1935 in Goshen, N.Y.

He graduated from Chester High School in 1953 where he excelled in sports. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959.

Stanley retired from Local 825 International Union of Operating Engineers. His grandson Shane is following his footsteps by operating heavy equipment.

In early days, he was a volunteer fireman with the Walton Engine & Hose Company, Chester, N.Y. and he coached Little League for many years.

Stanley enjoyed going on many cruises with Janet, Dawn, Brett and Shane. He also enjoyed family dinners and going to the casino. We love you and will miss you. Until we meet again.

Left to cherish his memory are the ones he loved with all his heart, Janet, his loving wife of 62 years; Dawn Petry, precious daughter “His Pal”, she took such good care of him; Brett Petry, son-in-law, “like a son”; Shane Petry, his super special grandson, he was so extremely proud of him; Phyllis Battiato, loving sister and best friend; Joe Battiato, loving brother-in-law and best friend; Sandy Lambert, loving sister who lives in Texas; his many nieces and nephews and was so proud to be called “Uncle Snook”.

He was predeceased by his brother, Robert “Chick” Coleman.

As per his wishes, there will be no visitation.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16 at St. Stanislaus Church, 17 Pulaski Highway, Pine Island, N.Y. 10969.

Burial will be held in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island, N.Y.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.