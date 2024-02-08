Salvatore N. ‘Sam’ Fichera, 84

Salvatore N. “Sam” Fichera passed away on Monday, January 22, 2024, at Glen Arden, Goshen, NY. The son of Joseph and Ida Mangano Fichera, he was born on February 9, 1939, in Goshen, NY. He was 84 years old. Sam was a self-employed pipe fitter with F & M Mechanical Contracting. He was a member of Plumbers and Steam Fitters Union Local 373, Newburgh, Cape Hanlopen Elks Lodge #2540, the Italian Heritage Club, Lewes, Del., and St. Jude’s Catholic Church, Lewes, Del.

Survivors are his wife Catherine Meore Fichera at home; daughters Theresa Merritt and her husband Steven, of Virginia, and Loretta Grahn and her husband Wally, of Walden, NY; grandchildren, Dana Winchell and Daniel Grahn; four great-grandchildren; sister Anne Fichera Horan and her husband Joseph, of Walden; and nieces.

A funeral mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at St. Columba R.C. Church, High Street, Chester, NY. Burial was in St. Columba Cemetery, Chester.