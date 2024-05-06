Rosemarie A. VandenBurg, 82, of Goshen entered into rest on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at home surrounded by her family in Goshen.

Rosemarie was born July 2, 1941, in Goshen, NY, the daughter of Theodora Fenner.

She retired from Valley View, Goshen, NY, as activities support coordinator.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 65 years, Joseph VandenBurg; her children Joseph (Maria) VandenBurg, Daniel (Theresa) VandenBurg, and Julie (Jason) Harty; her grandchildren Nicholas (Katherine), Jason, Austin, Raymond, Jalen, Joseph, and Samantha; several nieces and nephews; and her loving cousin Barbara Cawein.

She is predeceased by her grandparents James and Benjamenia Fenner; mother Theodora Fenner; brothers Harrold and William Talmadge and George and Frank Lorenz; in-laws John and Catherine VandenBurg, Agnes Vandenburg, Johnny and Rita Delesio, and Engel VandenBurg; and her father in-law Joseph VandenBurg.

Rosemarie was a loving and compassionate person who enjoyed cooking and baking, taking care of her family, attending her grandchildren’s functions, and shopping. She loved time with her husband watching the birds, taking walks in the garden, and traveling. She cherished traveling to Holland with her husband and grandchildren, and taking yearly trips to Cape May with her family, where she could be found with a book in hand by the lighthouse. Following her retirement, she volunteered at Valley View and St. Johns Church on Bingo night. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her but will live on in our hearts.

Visitation: Thursday, May 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

Mass of Christian burial: Friday, May 10, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. John The Evangelist R.C. Church, 71 Murray Ave, Goshen, NY.

Burial: St John’s Cemetery, Goshen, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.