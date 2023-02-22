Rosalie M. Weslowski Myruski of Goshen, NY, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

The daughter of the late Albert Weslowski and Jennie Pawliczak Weslowski, she was born on Aug. 29, 1933 in Goshen, NY.

Rosalie was a dedicated Registered Nurse, graduating from Misericordia Hospital – School of Nursing, N.Y.C., where she started her career as an operating room nurse. She married Raymond P.J. Myruski and moved back into her hometown area of Florida-Warwick. She worked at St. Anthony’s Hospital for many years in the maternity department, in the emergency room and as an evening supervisor. The last three years there, she was Director of Nurses. She also held positions at Occupations, Inc. and Sleepy Valley Rehab Center.

Rosalie loved her organic gardens and her beautiful flower gardens that attracted butterflies, bluebirds and hummingbirds.

She is survived by daughter, Marie; son, Gerard; son, Paul and wife Fern; beloved granddaughter, Alyssa; brother, Daniel Weslowski and wife Dolores; sister, Frances Hellings; sisters-in-law, Marion, Victoria and Aileen Myruski; she is further survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She was predeceased by her sister, Joanna Hayes.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 4-7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.

A funeral mass will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.