Robert W. Fink, a lawyer in Goshen for over 50 years, died Thursday, April 20, 2023 at home. He was the son of William and Emily Fink. Bob was a graduate of Monroe-Woodbury High School, College of the Holy Cross, and Fordham Law School; he was also a Vietnam veteran.

He is survived by his wife Nancy; his daughters, Tracy Fink, of Medford, Massachusetts, Carolee Fink, of Brooklyn, NY, and Kate Gorman and husband Peter, of San Francisco, CA; and his step-sons, Christopher Childs and wife Helane of Cohasset, MA, and Nick Childs and fiancee Laura of Portland, OR. Bob is also survived by his grandchildren, Norman, Brooke, Ruby, Sam, and Sydney, and his brother, Chuck Fink and wife Dale of Wakefield, RI, and their four sons.

There will be no visitation. Any donations may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties.

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen.