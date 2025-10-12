Robert J. McIntee, 71, formerly of Goshen, N.Y., passed away on Sept. 30, 2025, surrounded in Florida by family, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born on Nov. 12, 1953, Bob faced life with optimism, kindness, and an unshakable spirit. True to that spirit, he became Patient One in Florida for a groundbreaking cancer treatment — and, remarkably, it worked, granting him precious additional time with those he loved.

Bob devoted his career to teaching, coaching, and inspiring others. For three decades, he served as the Director of Ski Operations at Sterling Forest, where he shared his lifelong passion for the outdoors and the slopes. Later, he found a second calling as a Physical Education teacher and coach in the Goshen Central School District, where his energy and encouragement shaped countless young lives. He also proudly coached the West Point Alpine Ski Team, leading them to national championships and many memorable victories over Navy.

Beyond his work, Bob found joy in cycling, golfing, dancing, and embracing the active lifestyle of The Villages, Florida, where he made many friends and lasting memories.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann; his son, Pete; his daughter, Mary Kate Conway, and son-in-law, Andrew Conway; and his cherished grandchildren, Olivia and Daniel Conway. He is also survived by his mother, Jean McIntee; his brothers, Jack, Mike (Denise), and Tim (Karen); his sister, Kathy Quinn (John); and many nieces and nephews.

He will be remembered for his kindness, his warmth, his love of dancing, and his unwavering belief in the power of perseverance — on the mountain, in the classroom, and in life.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Donovan’s Funeral Home in Goshen, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at PanCan.com.