Robert J. Hamilton, 92

Robert J. Hamilton of Goshen, NY, passed away Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Sapphire Nursing & Rehabilitation in Goshen, NY. He was 92 years old. The son of the late Mary (Carly) and Robert Hamilton, he was born in Brooklyn, NY, on December 11, 1930.

Robert was a firefighter, retired from the FDNY, Engine 331, in Howard Beach, NY, in addition to being a member of the retired Firefighters of Orange County, NY, as well as a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. He was a parishioner of St. Mary’s Church in Washingtonville, where he also served as an usher.

He is survived by his children Barbara Perez of Barnegat, NJ, John Hamilton of Provincetown, Massachusetts; and Mary Segreti and her husband Steven of Livingston Manor, NY; as well as his four grandchildren Thomas, Teresa and her husband Thomas, Robert, and Christine; and one great-grandchild, Jackson; along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his loving wife Arlene (Wood) Hamilton; his infant son John; his son Robert Hamilton, a firefighter who died in the September 11th attacks; his sisters Ruth Steffen and Jeanne Fike; and his son-in-law Tony Perez.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 6, 2023, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 7, at St. Mary’s Church, 42 Goshen Ave., Washingtonville, NY, followed by interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation: t2t.org. Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home: 845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com.