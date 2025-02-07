Robert A. Rullo, 76

Robert (Bob) A. Rullo, 76, passed away on February 3. Born in New York City, Bob worked most of his professional career in sales. He worked in high-end audio for more than 40 years and ended his career as a realtor several years ago. Bob’s talent for building relationships with his clients led to many friendships that lasted decades. He was an excellent salesman and had the ability to sell to almost anyone.

He had an encyclopedic-like knowledge of movies from his favorite eras. His passion for Al Jolson was unrivaled. Bob loved to sing and had a wonderful voice. He was also known for his sense of humor. He enjoyed dressing up for Halloween, joking around with his family, and finding humor in the most banal of situations. His wife, children, nieces and nephews, friends, and others have numerous stories of Bob making others laugh.

Bob’s greatest joy was his family. He was very present in his children’s lives. He went camping with the Boy Scouts, attended concerts, built dollhouses, taught his children how to drive, drove them to college, and took an active interest in their adult lives. He loved being a grandfather. Eve and Asa brought joy to his life every day. His storytelling ability was second-to-none. His childhood stories will live on as those tales are retold.

Bob was an animal lover. He never met an animal he didn’t immediately want to take home. From cats to dogs to parrots to fish to newts, Bob had compassion for all living creatures. He loved meeting and befriending the pets of his friends and family.

In his retired years, Bob enjoyed talking and reminiscing with his friends, watching shows with his wife, Louise, visiting with family and friends, and keeping up with the news. His phone was always on him, so he never missed a call or an alert about breaking news. His two favorite foods were Halvah and cheese (the stinkier, the better).

He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Lucy Rullo, and his brother, Joseph Rullo.

He is survived by his wife of more than 52 years, Louise A. Rullo; his children, Robert (Jessie) of Oregon and Gina (Gabriel) of New Jersey; grandchildren Eve and Asa; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Mass of Christian burial: Saturday, March 8, at 12:30 p.m. at Saint Anastasia Chapel. The inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were made by Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers.