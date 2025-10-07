Richard Greulich, age 84, passed away peacefully, at home on Oct. 4, 2025. Richard was born in Wheeling, W.V. to James Greulich and Carolyn Greulich. Richard married Catherine Greulich of Goshen, N.Y.

He was a retired union President of the Transport Workers Union Local 225 and had an avid love of Golf. He lived his life One Day At a Time.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Greulich.

He was survived by his wife, Catherine. His brother, James and his wife Debby. His sons, Richard Greulich, Jr. and his wife Geri; Dean Greulich and his wife Felicia; Chuck Greulich and his wife Heather. His stepdaughters Jennifer Chernowski and her partner Michael Mustillo, and Tracie Chernowski and her husband Brian Caplicki. He also leaves behind six wonderful grandchildren. We cannot forget his beloved dog, Jake.