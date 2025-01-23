Raymond Milazzo, 45

Raymond Milazzo, a resident of Greenwood Lake, NY, passed away unexpectedly on January 21, 2025. He was 45 years old. The son of Frank Milazzo and Nancy Lehman was born on February 25, 1979, in Goshen, New York.

Raymond was a beloved father and husband. He was the owner/operator of Tre Sorelle Junior Golf Academy, formerly known as Hudson Valley Junior Golf Academy, where he was able to pass on his passion of the game to countless children and young adults over the years. He was also an avid fisherman and loved to follow the Mets and the GreenBay Packers.

Raymond is survived by his wife Janna and his three daughters, Gina, Alexa, and Jessica; his sister Dody and her husband Al; his sister Barbara and her husband Scott; and his brother Frank and his partner Deb. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews: Alexander, Emily, Kathy, Jackie, Tommy, and Scooter, to name a few, as well as several great-nieces and nephews, and his godmother Aunt Pam.

Raymond was predeceased by his mother Nancy Wilhelm, his father Frank Milazzo, his uncle Danny, and his stepfather William Wilhelm.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service (845-477-8240 or zmmemorials.com).