Ralph A. ‘Archie’ Rojas, 89

Ralph A. “Archie” Rojas of Goshen, NY, entered into eternal life on October 15, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh. He was 89 years old.

Born in the Bronx on June 19, 1934, he was the son of Rafael and Agustina (née Castro) Rojas, originally from Puerto Rico.

Ralph was married to Lydia Strano Rojas for 58 years. She predeceased him by less than a month.

A tireless worker, Ralph had several varied careers throughout his life: as a patrolman with the New York Police Department, as an industrial arts teacher in the New York City public schools, as an insurance agent for AAL (Aid Association for Lutherans), and as a union welder at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. He was a multi-talented man, who dedicated his life to helping his family, particularly through encouraging and supporting their educational advancement.

Ralph is survived by his brother Waldemar “Billy” Rojas; grandsons, Joseph Di Dio III and his wife Johanna, Paul Di Dio and his wife Christine, Daniel Di Dio and his wife Amy, and Ben DeBellis and his wife Aileen; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Lydia, Alessia, Chiara, and Anthony; step-daughters Lynn DeBellis and Camille Di Dio; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters Isabel Wood, Doris Hildebrant, and Gloria Rojas-Maier; and his brother Efrain Rojas.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, October 20, 2023, at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at the funeral home, followed by entombment in Ferncliff Cemetery, Hartsdale, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Ralph to the First Nations Development Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to Native American training, advocacy, and education.

