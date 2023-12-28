Patty M. Keen Shropshire Slesinski, 91

Patty M. Keen Shropshire Slesinski passed away on December 20, 2023. She was 91 years old.

Born in Buchanan County, Va., on January 20, 1932, Patty was an LPN and had a long career at Arden Hill Hospital for 30 years.

Patty enjoyed being a nurse, a mother, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother, as well as an avid flower and vegetable gardener. Mom was also a great cook. A family statement reads, “Mom lived life on her terms; she was a strong matriarch to her family and was loved greatly.”

Patty was predeceased by her son Gordon Shropshire and her husband Daniel Slesinski of Goshen, NY. She is survived by three sons and two daughters.

Burial will be in the spring when Mom can be surrounded by flowers.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.