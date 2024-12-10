Nickolas S. Messina, 71

Nickolas S. Messina of Middletown, NY, former owner of Messina’s Tire and Auto in Middletown, entered into rest on Sunday, December 8, 2024. He was 71. The son of the late Domenick Messina and Frieda Levy Messina, he was born on August 31, 1953, in Brooklyn, NY.

Nick could always be relied on to tell the truth whether you liked it or not. He was a zealous pickleball and paddleball player who filled the house with the voice of Sinatra and the Yankees on TV. His most cherished time was spent with his grandchildren making them laugh and purposely annoying his daughter and sisters. He was an avid fan of black and white comedies and science fiction. He never stopped learning and encouraged others to do the same.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Nancy Nowak Messina; son Domenick Michael Messina; daughter Marlena Rose Messina; daughter-in-law Laura Gabella; grandchildren Olivia Rose Messina and Lucas James England; sisters Carmel Rella and Elaine Messina; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was a lifelong friend to many.

As per his wishes, there will be a private cremation and no services at this time. We look forward to a celebration of life at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.