Nancy M. Miller, 78

Nancy M. (Park) Miller of Warwick entered into rest Saturday, January 25, 2025, at home. She was 78.

Nancy was born in Goshen, NY, on August 18, 1946, to Alfred and Mary (Van Strander) Park and raised on the Park family farm in Warwick, now Pennings orchards. She graduated from Warwick Valley High School, Class of 1964.

She married Glenn W. Miller on May 20, 1967, and served as the Town of Warwick Receiver of Taxes before working as principal clerk in the Orange County Personnel Department and retiring as administrative assistant at Orange County E-911 in 2009.

Nancy is survived by her son Todd Miller and wife RoseMaria of Chester, NY; her grandsons Dr. Zachary Miller, Quinten Miller, and Lucas Miller; as well as her sweet cat Grey-Grey.

Besides being predeceased by her parents and husband, Nancy was also predeceased by siblings Rita Orthodox, Alfred “Butch” Park, and James Park.

A graveside service for friends and family will be planned for a later date.