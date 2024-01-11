Michael J. Morrison, 82

Michael was a retired farmer in Westtown after 47 years. He also worked as a custodian for the Goshen Central School District working at the Scotchtown Elementary School for 30 years.

The son of the late James Thomas Morrison and Agnes Caddigan Morrison, he was born on March 26, 1941, in Middletown, NY.

He is survived by his daughter Christine Knibbs and partner Tom of Middletown; daughter Patricia Johnston and husband Joseph of Middletown; son Dr. James Morrison D.V.M. and wife Karen of Waban, Mass.; five grandchildren, Olivia, Grace, Samantha, Alex and Nathan; sister Catherine Ripley of Middletown; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife Jean Zaorski Morrison, son Michael T. Morrison, and brother James Morrison.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 11th from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island NY 10969.

A funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday, January 11th at the funeral home. Burial will be held in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.