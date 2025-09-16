Michael J. DiGeronimo, 79, of Chester, N.Y., passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home on Sept. 6, 2025, after courageously battling urethral cancer for three years.

Born on Feb. 16, 1946, in Natick, Mass., Michael was the beloved son of the late Rocco and Shirley (Grady) DiGeronimo. He is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Sharon (Mulligan); his three children — Danielle of Glastonbury, Conn.; son Michael John and his wife Natasha of Centereach, N.Y., and Michelle and her husband Billy Keeshan of Hopewell Junction, N.Y. — and his eight treasured grandchildren: Will (20), Rocco (17), Alvin (15), Vivian (13), Nicole (10), and MJ (7). He is also survived by his sister Patricia and her husband Anthony Miccile of Framingham, Mass., and was predeceased by his sister Judith and her husband Daniel McCarthy of Southborough, Mass.

Michael lived a life of service, scholarship, and leadership. A proud graduate of Norwich University, he earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology in 1968 before continuing his education at Northeastern University, where he received a Master’s Degree in Microbiology. He later earned his Doctorate in Microbiology from Rutgers University.

Michael served his country honorably as an officer in the Army Medical Service Corps during the Vietnam War and continued his military career in the Army Reserves, retiring as a Colonel in 1996. Following his service, he became a respected faculty member at Cornell University and later founded Dover Brook Associates in 1988, a successful global food and drug regulatory compliance company.

Beyond his professional achievements, Michael was committed to public service and community engagement. He served as a board member of the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District from 2007 to 2013, where his dedication and guidance left a lasting impact.

Michael will be remembered for his unwavering work ethic, devotion to family, and the integrity with which he lived his life. His legacy will live on through his loved ones, his professional contributions, and the countless lives he touched.

Funeral services were held at John Everett & Sons Funeral Home in Natick, Mass. on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Natick on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael’s memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.