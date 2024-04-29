Matthew Edward Szmidt, 24

Matthew Edward Szmidt, formerly of Wurtsboro, NY, entered into rest on November 24, 2023. He was 24. The son of James Szmidt and the late Laurieann Szmidt, he was born on May 17, 1999, in Goshen, NY.

He is survived by his father James Szmidt (Jennifer); sister Brittany Fitzsimmons (Brandon); brother Sean Iribarren; sister Kaitlyn Szmidt; and sister Savannah Warren; along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Memorial visitation: Wednesday, May 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.