It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our dear sister Maryann Kehoe, “our Mare,” on May 19, 2023.

Maryann was born on Nov. 19, 1955 in Brooklyn, New York. The firstborn of Thomas and Dorothy Kehoe, she was very soon joined by her four younger sisters and baby brother. Asher younger sisters looked on Maryann would be the first in the family to pave the way for the rest of her siblings. We admired her for that! She received a Catholic school education at St. Anthony’s of Padua in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. After her graduation from elementary school the family moved to Orange County, New York where Maryann graduated with honors from John S. Burke High School earning a Regents scholarship.

During the early years of the tumultuous 1960s and 1970s, Maryann explored many avenues of self-discovery. Always seeking a higher truth and teacher of what she learned, she taught her younger siblings the “peace sign” and flower power. She played Crosby, Stills & Nash, Joni Mitchell, and other like-minded musicians.

Maryann moved back to Greenpoint and graduated from Hunter College in 1977 with a BSW in social work. A first-time graduate in our family, our parents were extremely proud of her. Maryann took a job as a probation officer with the County and became a civil service employee. She went back to school and received her MSW in social work.

During the late 1980s she became more and more interested in spiritual healing and hypnotherapy and later in life became a certified hypnotherapist. She left probation after 10 years and became employed by Bedford Hills Correctional Facility for women as a therapist. Becoming more and more passionate about seeking something more than a mundane, human existence, Maryann joined organizations that spoke to her higher self, including the Iman Society and Fortean Society, where she was introduced to the Course in Miracles.

Maryann traveled extensively and had a love for music, from bicycling through Ireland to visiting the pyramids in Egypt and touring throughout India were a few of her more memorable trips, but going to bluegrass festivals with her dad, attending orchestra performances in Carnegie Hall or kicking up her heels to Grateful Dead on weekends at the local winery with her family were just as adventurous sand joyful.

Although her love for music was diverse, her undoubted favorite was Van Morrison, as she nurtured her soul, his music spoke to her in a way no other musician had. She would see him countless times following along with his fan group. These friends became special to her.

Maryann retired from the State after 20 years of service, became employed by New York Presbyterian doing psychological intakes. She would return to school to get her BSN in nursing to further her career. At 53 she received her degree from Mount Saint Vincent College. After then retiring from New York Presbyterian she would go on to private therapy helping others overcome depression.

Along with a very successful career, Maryann was an avid reader, had a talent for sewing, a runner and enjoyed yoga and meditation. You could find her during the summers doing all of these activities at her favorite place, “the beach.”

Maryann was an extremely thoughtful and generous person. She was always known to bring family and friends gifts and relish in the joy of happiness on their faces. She enjoyed working on her little cabin in North Carolina where her dream was to have music festivals and healing workshops for everyone to enjoy.

She was much loved and will be extremely missed. Our shining star, leader of the pack, seeker of wisdom, believer of the unbelievable, peace maker and beautiful spirit has once again been the “first” to leave us.

Maryann is survived by her four loving sisters, Gail Walsh and husband Mike of Redding, Connecticut; Dorothy McCabe and husband, Bobby, of Campbell Hall, New York; Laura June and husband, Dave, of Ocala, Florida; Katy Kehoe of Goshen, New York; her best friend, Gary Abramson, of Goshen, New York; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and her Godson, Luke. She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Dorothy Kehoe, and infant brother, Thomas Willis Kehoe.

A memorial gathering in her honor will be held at the Stagecoach Inn, 268 Main St., Goshen, New York 10924 on June 17, 2023 at 2-6 p.m.