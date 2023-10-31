Mary Henry Coddington, 53

Mary Henry Coddington of Goshen, NY, a retired stock clerk for the Valley View Center, entered into rest after a long illness on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at home. She was 53.

The daughter of the late Ralph Delarede and Maryann Bischert, she was born on January 28, 1970, in Middletown, NY.

She is survived by her loving husband Scott Coddington of Goshen; stepchildren, Scott Coddington and his wife Grace and their children Hudson and Grayson, Kathleen Coddington, Walt Henry Jr. and his wife Alicia and their children, and Keith Henry and his children. She is survived also by her stepfather, Sean McKeever; sisters, Julie Delarede and Therese Conklin; and brother Matthew Delarede and his wife Tina; as well as many nieces and nephews.

As per her wishes, services will be held privately. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.