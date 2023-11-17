Marjorie (Midge) Mirfield Decker, 96

Marjorie (Midge) Mirfield Decker, age 96, of Goshen entered into rest on Sunday, November 12, 2023, in Goshen, NY, surrounded by her children.

Marjorie was born July 6, 1927, in Rock Island, IL. She is the daughter of the late Thomas and the late Clara (Sellmer) Mirfield. Midge received her BA from Augustana College. After marrying Ralph W. Decker in 1954, she worked on her PhT (put hubby through) supporting and caring for the family as he attended dental school. She loved reading, playing bridge, swimming, tennis, skiing, gardening and volunteering. Her quiet determination to care for her family, friends, and the community will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her children and their spouses: Nancy (Kenneth), Margaret (Michael), Lynn (Jerry), and Christopher (Kate). Also surviving are her grandchildren: Ashley (AJ and great grandson, Greyson), Brittany, Joshua, Janessa, Andrew, and Clarissa.

She was predeceased by her husband Ralph W. Decker; her twin sister, Margaret; and her older sister, Marion.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

The funeral service to celebrate her life will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

As an acknowledgment of Midge’s passion for reading and the community, memorial donations in her name may be made to the Goshen Library Foundation at 366 Main Street, Goshen, NY 10924, in lieu of flowers.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.