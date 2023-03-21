Madison Olivero

Madison St. John Olivero, 25, of Goshen, NY, died Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Madison was born Sept. 23, 1997 in Warwick, NY, to John Raymond Olivero, Jr. and Maria (McMunn) Olivero. He is survived by his mother, Maria; his father, John and step-mother, Carol; brother, Camden Olivero; one true love, Emily Pevzner; paternal grandmother, Nancy Claudio; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Hugh and Dorothy McMunn, John and Laura Olivero, and Louis Claudio.

Madison was an Eagle Scout and a graduate of Burke Catholic High School. He loved playing basketball and lacrosse during his elementary and high school years. Upon graduation from University at Buffalo, Madison became a Certified Financial Planner and worked as a Wealth Manager for Lido Wealth Management, a career he was very passionate about.

Madison had a reverence and love for life. He was always smiling, kind to others and possessed the unique ability to light up a room. His many friends concur that he was the glue that held them together in friendship.

Madison was deeply loved and highly regarded by his family and friends. He was loving, considerate and generous to everyone around him. He was loyal to his family and to his friends. His memory will be cherished forever.

Visitation will be Monday, March 20 from 4 to 8 p.m.at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY. (www.donovanfunerals.com).

A Funeral Mass to celebrate his life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at St. John The Evangelist R.C. Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, NY. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers Madison would have preferred that you invest the money in an experience that will bring you joy.