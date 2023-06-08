Lorraine Brady of Goshen, NY passed away June 5, 2023, at the age of 76. Lorraine was born in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx, NY to George and Agnes (O’Connor) Kennedy.

She graduated from Bishop McDonnell High School in 1963 and really enjoyed celebrating her 60th Reunion just recently with her old friends.

Lorraine was passionate about many things in life but was especially focused on coaching tennis. At the high school level, she coached the John S. Burke Catholic High School Team and the Hudson Valley NY State Empire Games team, winning six gold medals during her 12-year run as the Empire States Games Coach.

At the collegiate level, she coached the Mount St. Mary College Women’s Team from 2002-2012 and is the all-time leader for women’s tennis coaching wins at the college. Her teams won six Skyline Conference Titles, made several NCAA tournaments, and compiled a perfect 17-0 season in 2007. After retiring from the college, she was inducted into their Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012.

Overall, her teams reflected her passion for the sport, her commitment to competitiveness and hard work and the overriding care she had for her players’ success both on and off the court. Her own tennis game was also exceptional, and her crafty backhand form any years confounded both her opponents and her three sons, who never could seem to figure out how to play against it.

But while tennis was her profession, above all else she was a dedicated wife and mother. She doted on her husband, Bernie “the Attorney,” supporting him in his journey through law school, his deployment to Vietnam, and his return in 1970. They had many adventures, and enjoyed beaching it in Aruba for their anniversary, and spending the 4th of July at Woodloch Pines in Hawley, PA. They were married 48 wonderful years, and raised three boys together, each of whom were greatly impacted by seeing the example of selfless love and sacrifice their marriage represented.

Survivors include her three loving sons: Justin, and his wife, Kimberly, of San Antonio, TX: Damian, and his wife, Amanda, of Goshen, NY and Rory of Goshen, NY; seven grandchildren: Riley, Brooke, Jackson, Mackenzie, Dylan, Reagan, and Brendan; along with 10 nephews and one niece.

Lorraine was predeceased by her husband Bernie in 2016, her parents George and Agnes, her sister, Kathleen Kennedy Sullivan, and her nephew, Maj. Thomas “TK” Kennedy.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the Donovan Funeral Home, 82 S. Church St., Goshen, NY. Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 90 Euclid Ave., Middletown, NY. Burial will be at the Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY immediately thereafter.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the TK National Leadership Award in honor of her nephew, Maj. Thomas “TK” Kennedy at www.tphacademy.com/tph-impact-player-foundation/.