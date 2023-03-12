Loretta Marie Winkler of Chester, passed away on March 7, 2023, at Valley View Center For Nursing Care in Goshen, New York.

Loretta was born in Saint Louis, Missouri, 100 years ago on Dec. 12, 1922, to Anna Dolis and Laurentis Winkler. Her brothers predeceased her: Robert and Elmer Winkler, and her sister Margaretha Huber, survived by her sister Bernice (Bunny) Arnold of St. Louis.

She attended High School at St. Elizabeth’s Academy in Saint Louis, then got her bachelors degree in education at St. Louis University. She joined the WAVES (US Navy) due to the outbreak of WWII when she was 20 and needed permission from her mother to join. She was sent to Georgia for boot camp, where she met her lifelong friend and fellow WAVE Suzanne Cullen Harris. She returned to Chester, NY, and worked at the Independent Republican (owned by Mr. Cullen) for 1 ½ years. Loretta and Suzanne then went to Ireland & studied at the University of Dublin for Librarian work. They returned to NY & worked at the New York Public Library. She went on to get a Master’s Degree in Library Science from Columbia University. She worked in the NYPL system for several years and then moved on to the Westchester Public Library system until she retired in 1978.

After retirement, Loretta moved to Chester and began her second life as a community activist. She volunteered to teach at St. Columba’s School in Chester. She served on the Chester Library Board of Trustees and was elected to represent Orange County on the Board of Trustees of The Ramapo-Catskill Library System. She was very active in the Chester Historical Society, serving as past President. She was instrumental in renovating the old train station that now houses the Chester Historical Society. It sits appropriately on “Winkler Place” in Downtown Chester.

While she was never married, she leaves behind several nieces and nephews in the St. Louis area. She was adopted into the Cullen Family in Chester. She became known as “Aunt” Loretta by the Cullen, Tonjes, and McCormick’s clan and was a fixture at all family gatherings at Easter, Christmas, and special occasions. Just this last December, the three generations of the Cullen Family gathered at the Family Home on High Street to Celebrate Aunt Loretta’s 100th Birthday.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 3 Hudson St., Chester, NY 10918.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Columba R.C. Church, 27 High St., Chester, NY 10918.

Cremation care will be provided by Thomas & Brendan Flynn at Oxford Hills Crematory, Chester, N.Y.

Burial of Loretta’s cremains will take place in the Spring at St. Columba R.C. Church Cemetery with Military Honors.

Funeral care by Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Thomas & Brendan Flynn Funeral Directors & Certified Cremationist.

Memorial contributions in Loretta’s name to the Chester Historical Society, 47 Main St., Chester, New York 10918, would be appreciated.