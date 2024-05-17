Linda R. Pfister, 76, of Pine Bush, NY, formerly of Goshen, NY, and Monroe, NY, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, May 14, 2024, surrounded by her loving family at Garnet Health Medical Center, Middletown, NY.

Linda was born December 6, 1947, in Jersey City, NJ, the daughter of Harold and Ruth (Astarita) Dornacker and stepfather Ralph Astarita.

She retired as a registered nurse from Willcare, Middletown, NY.

She is survived by her sons, Todd and his wife Kristen Longo, of Chester, NY, Troy and his wife Tammy Longo, of North Haledon, NJ; as well as four grandchildren: Gianna, Christopher, Briella and Bryce. She is also survived by her sister Leslee and Jim Thoelen, and her husband, Michael Pfister.

Visitation: Wednesday, May 22, from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY, with the funeral service at 3:30 p.m.

Interment will be private with the family.

Arrangements were under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen, NY (donovanfunerals.com).