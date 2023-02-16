Linda Ellert, 74, of Goshen passed away on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at Garnet Health Medical Center, Middletown, NY.

Linda was born Feb. 9, 1949 in Goshen, NY, the daughter of William and Elizabeth Brown.

Linda worked at Nepera Chemical in Harriman as Senior Payroll Processor until they closed. She then worked alongside of her husband Bill for Ellert Brothers and Sons, answering the phones and keeping the books. She loved cooking and would tweak recipes to her liking make them so much tastier. Linda was very talented making crafts, quilting, and embroidery and was excellent at crocheting. She enjoyed the times with Bill going to car shows with their antique cars and going up to their lake house.

Linda is survived by her husband of 45 years, William A. Ellert of Goshen; and her numerous cousins and their children.

Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Goshen, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Linda’s name may be made to the DAV212 Disabled Veterans, 29 Gregory Drive, Goshen, NY.

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen, NY, www.donovanfunerals.com.