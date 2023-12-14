Linda A. Benjamin, 67

Linda A. Benjamin of Middletown, NY, passed away on Friday, December 8, 2023, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 67 years old. The daughter of the late Dorothy (Lahn) and Frank Rose, she was born on October 12, 1956, in Brooklyn, NY.

Linda was a material handler for Kohl’s Department Stores in Wurtsboro, NY.

Survivors include her husband William at home; her son Andrew Decker of Middletown, NY; her brother Frank Rose of Huguenot, NY; her two sisters, Patty Krawcyk of Middletown, NY, and Nancy Romano of Greenville, NY; and her three grandchildren, Violet, Dakotah, and Caleb-Kelsey. In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her daughters Rachel Decker and Rebecca Decker, and her sister Denise Delgado.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory. Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com).