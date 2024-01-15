Lew F. Hoens, 49, of Goshen, peacefully left us on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at Westchester Medical Center of Valhalla, NY, surrounded by his loving family.

Lew was born on November 21, 1974, in Middletown, NY. He is the beloved son of Frank M. and Joan E. (Jessup) Hoens. He is survived by his adoring children, Kellen Jessup Hoens, age 15, and Mairead McCormick Hoens, age 12, and his wife and lifelong friend, Mary (Cullen) Hoens. He is also survived by his brother Eric Hoens; his sister Lauren Osei (Solomon); nephew Sam; and nieces, Arlene, Natalie, Tabitha, Meadow, and Belle, who all loved their Uncle Lew. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and more cousins to count.

After graduating Goshen High School in 1993, he went on to attend the New York Institute of Technology and earned his degree in mechanical engineering. Lew started his lifelong career with the MTA in 1999 at New York City Transit designing work trains and for the past 16 years, with Metro North Railroad, where he was deputy director of Rolling Stock Development and Integration.

Kellen and Mairead will remember their father most for turning any outing into an adventure, his endless supply of dad jokes, and a vast knowledge of information on a wide variety of topics. The lesson always began with “did you know?” His optimism was infectious, and he brought countless smiles not only to his children but to all those who knew him. Lew was a friend to many and always left a lasting impression on all who met him, even if it was just once.

Lew was welcomed into heaven by his sister Hilda J. Hoens and brother-in-law Kevin G. Cullen Jr.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. A mass of Christian burial to celebrate his life will be held 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at St John’s Church, Goshen, NY. Burial will be private and held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lew’s name to the Goshen Joint Recreation and Parks Commission, 276 Main Street, Goshen, NY 10924, goshenjrc@gmail.com.