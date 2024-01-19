Laura Ann Triano, 79

Laura Ann Triano, age 79, a resident at Sunset Lake Care Center in Liberty, NY, entered into rest Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 11:10 a.m., with her daughter Elaine by her side.

Laura was born February 26, 1944, in Hackensack, NJ. She is the daughter of the late Sante and the late Madaline (Aiello) Panfili. She is survived by her daughter Elaine Triano; brother Raymond Panfili (wife Mildred); sister-in-law Barbara Panfile; son-in-law Bradford Miller; and grandchildren Brandon Miller, Torianna Miller, and Ava Kim. She is also survived by several loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

After graduating with honors from Hackensack High School, she obtained her elementary education degree (also with honors) from Patterson State College and taught at Hackensack Elementary for six years. She then decided to focus on raising her two daughters and taught piano out of her home for over 40 years.

Laura was such a special, smart, talented, classy, patient, and incredibly thoughtful woman admired and appreciated by so many. She was a gifted piano player and composer, although never liked to play in front of people. Laura had such a talent for the written word and loved writing stories and poetry. At 13 she entered a creative writing contest and won a beautiful bicycle! A devoted mother and grandmother, she always wanted to help her children and grandchildren with their schoolwork. She wrote countless letters of reference for friends. She went above and beyond for all she knew and would drop all her responsibilities and plans to help others. Laura was the most loving and devoted wife, and they never missed a kiss hello or goodbye. She always made sure he and their children had everything they needed. Growing up her children had the most amazing birthday parties, always with a theme and over-the-top decorations. She passed this love on to both Elisa and Elaine! Close family and friends received greeting cards for every occasion and her gift-wrapping skills were amazing. She also loved playing cards and in recent years looked forward to playing canasta regularly with her group of cherished local friends. Beyond these things, Laura will be remembered for her devotion to God and prayer for all, ironing anything and everything made of fabric, weekly crossword puzzles in her local newspaper, her love of children and cats, curling her hair daily while watching Kathy Lee and Hoda in her mirror, her horrible sense of direction (but lead-foot while driving), showing love with food, saving EVERYTHING, only leaving the house when looking immaculate, and always knowing the best thing to say or do in any situation! She was truly and angel and will be missed by so many.

In addition to her parents, Laura was welcomed into heaven by her loving husband Frank Triano, sister Marie Panfili George, and brother Orlando (Dit) Panfile. Just four days following Laura’s passing, her beloved and incredible daughter joined her.

Memorial visitation was scheduled for Saturday, January 20, from 12 to 3 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY. Prayers were scheduled for 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Laura’s name to VH1’s Save the Music Foundation (savethemusic.org), St Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org), or The Humane Society of the United States (humanesociety.org).