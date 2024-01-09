Kenneth Michael Held, 52

Kenneth Michael Held, of Gilberstville, NY, lived for 52 years and passed away on Dec. 29, 2023. He was a dedicated father, influential teacher, and accomplished musician and poet.

Ken was born on March 2, 1971, a loving son to George J. Held and Joyce H. Monti in Lansdale, Pennsylvania. After some childhood years in Pennsylvania and Florida, he grew up in Warwick, NY, along with his two sisters Christine (Adams) and Julie (Croteau). Ken loved playing hockey, especially with his good friend and neighbor, Tom “the Bomb” Mallon, and loved roaming the outdoors with his cousin, Eric Ruebenstahl.

Ken graduated from Warwick Valley High School in 1989. He then earned a bachelor’s degree in technology education from SUNY Oswego and later a master’s degree from SUNY Oneonta. As a technology teacher for over 28 years, he touched the lives of over 2,000 students. He most recently was teaching at Hancock and Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton Central Schools where he also coached modified soccer. He was proud to see both of his beautiful daughters graduate from GMU as valedictorians in 2021 and 2023.

His service to the Gilbertsville community went beyond the school, as he was also a member of the Gilbertsville Volunteer Fire Dept. under the mentorship of his good friend Sean Schaeffer, interior fireman and EMT.

Ken was a devoted outdoorsman who served on the staff at Gilbert Lake State Park during the summers between school years. His work at the park will be forever treasured by those who worked with him and the visitors who go there. He understood the natural beauty of the park and the importance of keeping this New York State treasure alive and available for people to share for years to come.

Ken viewed his role as a father above all else. He took that role very seriously. He wholeheartedly loved his two daughters, Olivia Grace Held and Fiona Madeline Held, born during his marriage with their mother, Noelle DaSilva. He was so proud of the wonderful young ladies, “the girls” are, and always put them first.

Music was one of Ken’s primary passions. He felt and thought deeply, and expressed himself through his lyrics and songs. As a founding member of the band Fetish Lane, he was able to share music with so many over the years, both in live performance and recorded albums. He cherished his bandmates John Edick, Ed Gliha, and Izzy Lorimer.

One of Ken’s greatest accomplishments was having so many good friends. Tom Bishop as well as Sean and Kim Schaeffer were very special friends to him. His house was an open door to anyone who wanted to jam or hang out. He truly lived a life full of “good tunes and fine companions.”

Ken is survived by his daughters, Olivia and Fiona Held, his parents George Held and Joyce Monti (Dan), his sisters Christine Adams (Len) and Julie Croteau (Marc), and niece Norah Croteau, and so, so many other family members and friends, and of course, his loyal dog Harley.

Keep the music going and “Let’s go Rangers!”

A funeral service was held at Christ Church in Gilbertsville, NY, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 6, with a gathering for family and friends following at about 2:30 p.m. at the Major’s Inn in Gilbertsville, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) or to the Major’s Inn Foundation.