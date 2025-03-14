Kathy Lynn Vandunk, 62

Kathy Lynn Vandunk, a cherished member of Washingtonville, New York, passed away peacefully at her son’s home surrounded by her children and grandchildren on March 11, 2025, at the age of 62.

She was born on April 15, 1962, in the village of Suffern and was raised in Hillburn, NY.

Kathy was a dedicated parent and grandparent; she loved to dance and had an amazing sense of humor that always had everyone laughing.

Kathy is survived by her life partner, Wade Bryant; her son and his wife, John and Caitlin Peterson; daughter Samantha Bryant and her spouse Roland Jennings; and her grandchildren, Tyler Soha, Jonathan Peterson, Nova Bryant, and Gianna Jennings. Kathy is also survived by her sister Josie Wright and brother Jody Vandunk, as well as many nieces and nephews. Kathy cherished her family and was very close to all of them.

Kathy is predeceased by her mother Sheila E. Vandunk, her father Ronald E. Vandunk Sr., and her brother Ronald E. Vandunk Jr. Kathy made a huge impact on those who knew her. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and community.

Services: March 15, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. at Brook Presbyterian Church 116 6th St, Hillburn, NY, 1093.

Cremation care was provided under the immediate care and supervision of Brendan and Thomas Flynn at Oxford Hills Crematory, Chester, NY. The family entrusted Kathy’s care to the Flynn Family and Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Center staff.