Joseph J. Gotthardt, Sr.

Joseph John Gotthardt, Sr. (AKA Big Joe), 86, of Goshen entered into rest on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at home. Joe was born March 29, 1937, in Harrison, NY and was the son of the late Valentine and Veronica (Boben) Gotthardt. Before he retired from Local 17, Newburgh, NY, he worked on a family dairy farm in Hancock, NY and then trained horses in Goshen, NY.

Joe was loved by all and enjoyed riding his bicycle on the Heritage Trail, talking on his Ham radio, spending time with family and swimming in the pool. He loved telling jokes, even when the timing was not right, and a well-done steak for dinner.

He is a widower of Genevieve (Carr) Gotthardt. He is survived by his sister, Shirley McAllister along with his four children: his son, Joseph Gotthardt Jr. and his wife, Stephanie from Pine Bush, NY, his daughter, Jenny Quinn and her husband, Michael from Goshen, NY, his daughter, Judy Gotthardt and her husband, Eric Aken from Lilesville, SC, and his daughter, JoAnn Gotthardt from New Hampton, NY. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Jared, Trevor, and Ryan Gotthardt, Michael Quinn Jr. and his wife, Felicia, Rachel Quinn and her husband, Jeffrey Florkowski, Katherine Johnston and her husband, David, Jasmine Gotthardt, Lilah and Carmella Aken, and Jessica Gotthardt-Marrero and her husband, Andy. He is also survived by one great-grandson and little buddy, Michael Joseph Quinn III. He was looking forward to meeting his two great-granddaughters this summer. Joe was predeceased by his brothers William, James, and Valentine Gotthardt and his dog, Jeep.

Visitation will be Monday, April 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY, with the Funeral Service to Celebrate his life held at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Burial will be in private at the convenience of the family.

