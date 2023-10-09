Joanne Catherine Kehoe, 73

Joanne Catherine Kehoe of Lake Worth, Florida, passed away on September 14, 2023, at the age of 73.

Born November 30, 1949 in Queens, NY, Joanne was the cherished daughter of Lillian and John Kehoe. The family relocated to Goshen, NY, when Joanne was young, where she grew up alongside her four siblings. She was a proud graduate of John S. Burke Catholic High School. In 1976, Joanne began a new chapter of her life when she married and, shortly after, moved to Florida. It was in the Sunshine State that she raised her three daughters. While Florida was home for much of her life, Joanne often fondly reminisced about her childhood days in upstate New York.

Joanne had a wonderful sense of humor and cherished every moment that made her laugh. She was a seasoned card player, an enthusiastic mystery novel detective, an avid HGTV watcher, and the best dog-sitter one could ask for. Above all, Joanne’s world revolved around her family. The idea of reuniting with her late mother and brother brought her immense comfort.

She leaves behind a legacy of love, remembered by her daughters, Bridget and her fiancé Charles, Kate and her husband Jake, Erin and her husband Adam. Joanne’s joy was multiplied by her granddaughter, Eva. She also remains in the hearts of her siblings and their spouses: Jack and Kathleen Kehoe, Mary and Kevin Dooner, Patrick and Barbara Kehoe, and deceased brother Daniel (Patricia) Kehoe.

Joanne is now reunited in spirit with her beloved mother Lillian, father John, and brother Daniel.

The family has planned a graveside memorial service at St. John’s Cemetery in Goshen, NY, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 14.