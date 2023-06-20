Joan R. Bauer passed away peacefully on June 16, 2023, at Valley View Nursing Center in Goshen, NY. She was 88 years old. Daughter of the late Edwin and Ruth (Donovan) Jochen, she was born on November 6, 1934, in Gerritsen Beach, NY.

Joan dedicated her life to being a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother as well as being a foster parent for over 12 years. She loved playing card games like Skipbo, taking long walks and creating beautiful afghans, booties, and hats to give to family and friends. She knitted hats and mittens to donate to the Friendship Shop in Sandy Creek. Joan enjoyed volunteering at the soup kitchen in Lacona.

Left to cherish her memory are her three children: Theresa Thompson and her husband, William of Monroe, NY; Russell Bauer and his wife, Denise of Lacona, NY; and Loriann Masuicca and her husband, Chris of Pulaski, NY; brother, Jim Pendleton of Farmingville, NY; grandchildren: Emily (Justin), Carolyn, Elizabeth (Mike), William (fiancé Marisa), Olivia, Adaiah, Everett, Christopher, and Hannah; and by her great grandchildren: Benjamin, Samuel, and Oliver. In addition to her parents, Joan was also predeceased by her husband John Bauer, beloved infant daughter Joan Gail Bauer, and siblings: Ronald, Eugene, Edward, and Edwin Jochen.

Memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with the Chapel Service beginning at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Additional visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. with a Chapel Service beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Summerville Funeral Home, 1997 Harwood Dr., Sandy Creek, NY 13145. Interment of cremains will follow at Boylston-Sandy Creek Wesleyan Cemetery in Lacona, NY.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sandy Creek Wesleyan Church, P.O. Box 298,Sandy Creek, NY 13145.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, New York. 845-782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.