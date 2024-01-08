Jennifer Vasta, 50

Jennifer Vasta of Goshen, NY, entered into rest on Thursday, January 4, 2024. She was 50.

She was born on June 5, 1973, in Manhattan, NY.

Jennifer is survived by her son Stephen Fisher; daughter Jacquelynne Urmston; mother Theresa Murray; father Michael Flynn (Dolores); three grandchildren, Peyton, Stephen and Liam; siblings, Maegan Flynn, Katelynd and Brent Kelly, Richard, and Lisa and David Guillod; along with numerous, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, January 11th from 3 to 7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local humane society. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.