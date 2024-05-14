We are broken-hearted to announce the unexpected passing of Jennifer Jean Gilner, on Friday May 3, 2024. A longtime resident of New Hampton, NY, Jennifer was born at Horton Memorial Hospital. She graduated from Goshen Central High School, and also attended Orange County Community College.

Jennifer regularly could be found in the kitchen baking, loved spending time in nature, and had a fond appreciation of animals. She loved many pets over the years, and it’s her cat Sunny who most recently brought her great comfort.

Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 12, Jennifer persevered through it and its many complications for 35 years. We take solace knowing she is no longer in pain, and at peace.

Jennifer is survived by her parents Frank and Joyce Gilner, brothers Christopher and Peter, and a large extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A private ceremony will be held at a later date. Condolences through social media will be made available. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Jennifer’s memory to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org, or to your favorite charity.

Jen, you will always be loved and remembered.

Arrangements were by Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen, NY. To leave a condolence visit donovanfunerals.com.