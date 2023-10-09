Jean M. Cramer, 81, of Goshen entered into rest on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at home.

Jean was born February 3, 1942, in Trenton, NJ, the daughter of Robert and Mary Alice (Kline) Drack.

Jean loved to garden. She maintained the gardens at OCCC (SUNY Orange) in Middletown, NY.

She is survived by her husband Raymond C. Cramer at home, and her children Paul Cramer of Hamilton, NJ, Stephen Cramer of Burlington, Vermont, and Maryann Ronzoni of Goshen, NY.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023, from 3 to 5 p.m. Burial will be private with the family. Arrangements will be made under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, 82 S. Church Street, Goshen, NY 10924.