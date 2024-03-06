Jacalyn Gurda , 59

Jacalyn Gurda of Goshen, NY, entered into rest on Tuesday, March 05, 2024. She was 59.

The daughter of Mary Ann Ottogalli Gurda and the late Ralph Gurda, she was born on October 3, 1964, in Goshen, NY.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Ann Gurda; brother Wayne Gurda and wife Tracy; nephew Ryan Gurda; aunts and uncles, Connie Gurda, Helen Feagles, Ann Gurda, Kenny Gurda and wife Kim, and Allen Faust; she is further survived by several beloved cousins and friends.

She was predeceased by her father, Ralph; sister Janet Gurda; grandparents George and Helen Gurda, Millie and Peter Jessup, and Louis Ottogalli; and aunts and uncles, Sondra Bach, Ed, Floyd and George Gurda Jr.

The family would like to send a “Special Thank You” to Terri Eckert, Jean Larkin, and Susan Healey.

Graveside service: Tuesday, March 12th at 11 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Warwick Valley Humane Society, PO Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.