Glenn William Miller, 83

Glenn William Miller of Warwick, NY, entered into rest, Monday, February 12, 2024, at Westchester Medical Center. He was 83.

Glenn was born at home in Greenville, NY, on October 6, 1940, to Oscar and Florence (Roach) Miller, he was raised in Goshen, NY. and graduated from Goshen High School in 1960.

After graduating, Glenn joined the U.S. Army and served from 1961-1963 in the 2nd Battalion 16th Field Artillery, 4th Armored Division, Schwäbisch Gmünd, Germany.

Upon returning home from service, he worked for McBride’s Trucking and the Town of Goshen Highway Dept., followed by 34 years at Orange & Rockland Utilities, as an underground lineman, 1st class.

He was a 55-year member of The Mountaineer Hunting Club, member of the Lucky Seven Club of Goshen, member and past adjunct of the American Legion Post #214 of Warwick, and a member of the Fourth Armored Division Veterans Association.

Glenn is survived by his wife Nancy M. (Park) Miller; his son and best buddy Todd Miller and his wife RoseMaria, of Chester, NY; his grandsons, Dr. Zachary Miller, Quinten Miller, and Lucas Miller; his sisters, Florence Kilb of Washingtonville, NY, and Marilyn Behnke of Goshen, NY; and his sweet cat, Grey-Grey.

Besides being predeceased by his parents, Glenn was also predeceased by siblings Doris Greenhill, Evaline Kostek, Oscar Miller, Arthur Miller, Valma Eisma, Richard Miller, Sandra Stevens, and Kathleen Barnes.

Visitation: Friday, February 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

Funeral service: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 10 a.m., also at Donovan.

Burial: Tuesday, February 20, at 11 a.m. at the Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Goshen, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Glenn’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.