Gisela Musson, 82

Gisela Musson, age 82, of Middletown entered into rest Friday, January 12, 2024, surrounded by her loving family, at home.

Gisela was born October 21, 1941, in Jagow, Germany. She is the daughter of the late Klaus and the late Elizabeth (Schmidt) Dinse. She met her soulmate, Garret John Musson, while he was serving in the United States Air Force and shortly after they were married on January 13, 1967. While their marriage had ups and downs they loved each other fully and enjoyed nearly 57 years of marriage.

After being a stay-at-home mom for many years, she started working at Bradlees in Middletown, and quickly began to love every aspect of whatever task she faced. She was able to process through many roles until her retirement in 2001.

She is survived by her loving husband Garret Musson; her daughter Stephanie Dreyfus and her husband Eric; her son Garret Musson and his wife Sabrina; her siblings in Berlin, Germany, sister Annemie Pacholek and brother Walter Klabisch and his wife Christiane; many nieces and nephews; and her greatest loves, her grandsons, Daniel and Sean Osborne, and Grant Musson. She often said her greatest accomplishment was being their “Omi.”

Gisela was an avid bowler, who won many trophies and traveled the country participating in tournaments with her team the “Mixed Nuts.” She was a loyal New York Yankees fan who would watch every game she could, and knew every player and their position. One of her proudest moments is when she took her oath of citizenship in 2014; while she was very proud of her German heritage, she loved this country and always had the American flag proudly displayed.

She was preceded in death by her parents Elizabeth and Klaus Dinse, her stepfather Georg Klabisch, and her brother Karl Dinse.

Visitation was held Thursday, January 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

The funeral service to celebrate her life was held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 19, 2024, at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY. Bural followed in Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Goshen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gisela’s name to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.