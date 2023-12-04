Gerard J. Hyland of Goshen, NY, passed away November 30, 2023, at home. The son of the late Henry and Margaret Hyland, he was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY.

Jerry is survived by his wife Kathleen at home; daughter Christine Frisbee of Campbell Hall; son Joseph (Suzy) Hyland of Croton on Hudson; and five grandchildren, Connor, Michaela, Samantha, Miranda and Scarlett. He was predeceased by his son Michael J. Hyland and son-in-law Michael P. Frisbee.

Jerry was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. For many years he was active as a volunteer firefighter with the Goshen Fire District, a member of the Minisink Hook and Ladder, and formerly a volunteer with S.W. Johnson in Garnerville, NY. Jerry was a member of St. John the Evangelist in Goshen. Before retirement he was a systems analyst manager for IBM. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 6, at Donovan Funeral Home: 82 South Church St, Goshen, NY. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, December 7, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, Goshen, NY.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial donations in Gerard’s name be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, nationalmssociety.org.