Geraldine Rose Belovich, 83

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Geraldine Rose Belovich, passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at the age of 83 years.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children Jean Marie Nicoli, Gerald and Traci Lewis, Robin and Russ Liotard, Sandra and Paul Doolittle, Christine and Albert Olivencia, and Charles Joseph Lewis and Laurie-Ann Albarino; her stepchildren Ross Belovich and Lisa Belovich; her brother John and Maureen Albarino; 26 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren ; as well as numerous relatives and friends.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 30 years, Michael Ross Belovich, great-granddaughter Adele Kaasmann, and her parents: Anthony and the late Rose (Scalia) Albarino.

A visitation service was held Sunday, October 1, 2023, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

A Mass of Christian burial to celebrate her life was held at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 2, 2023, at St. John The Evangelist RC Church, 71 Murray Avenue, Goshen, NY. Burial will follow at Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Goshen.

Memorial donations may be made in Geraldine Rose Belovich’s name to the Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood Foundation (SUDC) to help find answers for Adele Kaasmann, her great-granddaughter, at sudc.org/donate.