Frederick T. Mackerodt, 85

Frederick T. Mackerodt passed away on Monday, December 25, 2023, peacefully at home. He was 85 years old. The son of the late Leroy and Margaret Mackerodt, and predeceased by his sister Marie, he was born on September 17, 1938, in Brooklyn, NY.

Fred was larger than life, he was a writer and editor to several popular magazines, and he was the owner of Fred Mackerodt, Inc., a public relations company in New York, NY/New Jersey. He was a very well-known person in the industry, making many amazing connections. Flying planes and helicopters, taking beautiful pictures, and making maple syrup were just some of his hobbies. He will be greatly missed by many!

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 5, 2024, at All Faiths Cemetery in Middle Village, NY, followed by interment. A memorial gathering for Fred will commence at 2 p.m. at 940 Craigville Rd., Chester, NY 10918.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Blooming Grove Humane Society, humanesocietybg.com , or to the German Society of New York, 6 E. 87th Street, New York, NY 10128.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home: 845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com.