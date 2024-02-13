Frederick C. Kohler, 88

Our family is heartbroken to announce the unexpected passing of our hero, Frederick C. Kohler, age 88, of Middletown, NY, who entered into rest on Friday, February 9, 2024.

Fred was born November 10, 1935, in Paterson, New Jersey, the son of the late Frederick Howard Kohler and Marjorie M. (Yeomans) Kohler.

Fred was married for 63 years to the love of his life, the late Betty Jane (Judge) Kohler.

Fred joined the U.S. Navy and served with pride on the admiral’s staff aboard the USS Leyte and the USS Tarawa during the Korean War. After his military service, Fred worked in the transportation industry as a regional sales manager for North American Van Lines.

Fred, Betty, and their children lived in Paterson, NJ, Brooklyn, Connecticut and Warwick, New York. Fred and Betty then made their way up to their beloved Lake George where they had honeymooned. They lived in Queensbury, NY, for over 20 years and enjoyed the beauty of the mountains and the majestic Lake George. For a brief period, they moved to Spring Texas, and then, after his wife’s passing, Fred settled back in New York.

Fred was a kind, gentle, and loving man. He could find such joy in the simplest of things, a beautiful sunset, a starry sky, a blanket of snow. If he had his cup of coffee, his John Wayne movies, a Zane Grey novel, and some lottery tickets, he was happy. He was an avid sportsman, a coin collector, and lover of nature. He was also a recent member of the Goshen VFW Post #1708 and the American Legion #377, and he felt such welcome and pride to be a member. He recently enjoyed his trip to Washington, D.C. with the Hudson Valley Honor Flight. He beamed with pride and joy.

He treated everyone with kindness and respect. He loved his family and his country and was a loyal and devoted protector, provider, and patriot. He embodied all of the qualities of the greatest generation. He was the greatest. He will never know how much we will miss him and his smile.

Fred is survived by his loving children, daughter Dawn Mary (Kohler) Pawliczak and husband Larry of New Hampton, N.Y., and son Scott Alan Kohler and wife Aoy (Sornkaew) of Spring, Texas. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Emma, Abby, Lily and Ethan Pawliczak of New Hampton, NY; grandsons Brandon Kohler of Queensbury and Nutiphong “Tone” Laophet of Spring Texas; and great granddaughters Julia and Josephine Kohler.

We wish to thank my mother’s lifelong best friend and “sister” Kathy Clements who selflessly cared for both of our parents with love and devotion for many years. She will never know how grateful we are for all she has done for our parents.

Fred is welcomed into heaven by his parents, sisters Barbara Ullrich and Marjorie Cusick, brother “Bud” Sullivan, his best friend Ronnie Tramarin and his loving, devoted wife who will be waiting for him with open arms, Betty (Meena ) Kohler.

Visitation: Thursday, February 15, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

Funeral service: Friday, February 16, 11 a.m. at Donovan Funeral Home.

Burial: Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fred’s honor to Hudson Valley Honor Flight, Attn: Donations, P.O. Box 375, Walden, N.Y. 12586. Arrangements were under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen, donovanfunerals.com.