Elizabeth “Betty” Jean Gerasolo, 72, of Goshen died Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh Campus, Newburgh, NY.

Betty was born October 1, 1951, in Ridgewood, NJ, the daughter of Richard and Constance (Tronstad) Hessen.

Betty was a homemaker while her children were growing up and then was the owner and operator of What’s The Scoop? ice cream shop in Goshen, NY.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph “Joey” Gerasolo at home; daughter, Britt Taylor and husband Brock, and their children, Brody and Brooke Taylor; sister in law, Rosemarie Gerasolo; niece, Dina Almerini; and great-niece Emily Almerini.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Brooke Ann Gerasolo; sister, Judith Mullane; brother, Richard Hessen; and nephew, John “Christopher “ Almerini.

A memorial visitation will be Sunday, November 5, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.