Elisa “Lee” Lynn (Triano) Miller, 50

Elisa “Lee” Lynn (Triano) Miller, age 50, of Bloomingburg, NY, entered into eternal rest after a courageous four+ year battle with Stage IV breast cancer on Monday, January 15, 2024, at Harlem Hospital in Manhattan surrounded by love.

Lee was born January 27, 1973, in Goshen, NY. She was the daughter of the late Francis (Frank) A. Triano and Laura A. (Panfili) Triano.

Lee is survived by her loving and devoted husband Brad Miller, children Brandon and Torianna Miller, sister Elaine Triano, aunt Mildred Panfile, uncle Raymond Panfile, aunt Barbara Panfile, and aunt Ann Andryshak. She is also survived by several cousins and in-laws who absolutely treasured her. Lee’s closest friends were also her family. Terri-Ann Ercolani, Tracey Alexander, Jen Dilemme, Dina Graffeo, and Debbie Vogel were the most loyal, caring and helpful friends who have always gone above and beyond in so many ways to care for and share in joyful times with Lee.

She was welcomed into heaven by her parents; brother-in-law Shawn Miller; and several aunts, uncles, and both maternal and paternal grandparents.

Lee graduated in 1991 from Goshen Central High School. Prior to retiring from a lifelong career in kidney dialysis, Lee was an RN at both Davita Dialysis and Fresenius Kidney Care in Middletown, Port Jervis, and Catskill NY for 30 years. She went above and beyond with her personalized care and attention for each patient. Lee created colorful bulletin boards and creative games to incentivize patients’ healthy behaviors. Her colleagues had the utmost respect and admiration for her.

Lee was a true servant of God and wanted all others to believe and trust in him. She handled every aspect of her life, including her illness, with contagious enthusiasm and the most optimistic attitude! She was the proudest wife and mother and spoke words of encouragement to her family as often as she could. Like her mother, she was selfless and went out of her way help others. All who knew Lee knew of her adventurous and uplifting personality. She loved reading scripture and inspirational quotes, vacationing with friends and family, dancing under the disco ball in her living room, entertaining at home, eating healthy, and exercising regularly. In addition, Lee had a green thumb and was an amazing baker! She touched so many with her light and will be greatly missed.

Memorial visitation was scheduled from 12. to 3 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lee’s name to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).