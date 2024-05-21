Edward R. McCormack, 96

Edward R. McCormack, age 96, of Orangevale, Calif., passed peacefully in his own home on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Edward was born in Brooklyn, NY, to Joseph A. McCormack and Margaret (nee Keegan) McCormack. After graduating from Bishop Loughlin High School, he served in the U.S. Army Ski Patrol trained by the 10th Mountain Division from 1943 to 1945. He earned a BA in English from St. John’s University and an MBA from NYU. After 30 years, Ed retired from the Equitable Life Assurance Society, having assisted in the early introduction and utilization of computers in business. He commuted from Long Island via folding bike, bus and subway. He raised his family in New Hyde Park where he also ran for mayor and starred in musical productions such as “1776.”

Ed was predeceased by his beloved wife, Joan (nee Phelan) McCormack (in 1999) and his five brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his beloved wife Alicia (nee Benoit) McCormack; his six children, Mary (and Francis) Fleming of Boston, Mass., Catherine (and Keith) Suehnholz of Goshen, NY, Edward (and Portia) McCormack of Goshen, NY, Joan “Celia” (and Thomas) Clayton of Stamford, NY, the Honorable Judge Joseph (and Winifred) McCormack of Pearl River, NY, and Dr. Robert (and Maria) McCormack of Buffalo, NY; one stepson, Douglas (and Nicole) Crancer; 16 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Ed’s greatest love has always been his family. His six children were the life accomplishments of which he was most proud, a point he made every Sunday during the family Zooms we started during the pandemic, and mentioned almost daily during the last six weeks of his life. He and his seven siblings, along with their spouses and children (in peak years over 80 people) gathered for a reunion weekend every year for the past 35. In his final years, he regularly reiterated his belief that “your spouse is the most important person in your life.” He would know, as he managed to have not one but two incredibly happy marriages in his 96 years — the first with our mother Joan for 46 years, the second with our “bonus-mom” Alicia for the last 21 years.

Ed loved to sing. He had a beautiful Irish tenor voice that he shared willingly with anyone and everyone. He serenaded our mother and Alicia on a daily basis; sang the Hulaha ( accompanied by his ukulele) around the campfire at the river and on the point at Lake Utsayantha; belted out “God Bless America’’ on the float he shared with his 8-foot-tall replica of Lady Liberty during the annual Flag Day parade; harmonized with his brothers at every family wedding and funeral; and even serenaded strangers in restaurants, public parks, or the subway when so inclined.

He also loved water...anywhere...any kind. If there was water nearby, he was in it, usually multiple times a day: the New Hyde Park pool; Jones Beach; the Delaware River at Skinner’s Falls; the LI Sound at Mattituck; Lake Ronkonkoma; blue-fishing in Montauk, the lake at Utsayantha; Mansion Beach on Block Island; the Mediterranean Sea at St Cyprien in France; and finally, the pool in their backyard in Sacramento, where he continued to swim until last summer.

When Dad was singing, our Irish cousin Mike Tobin would often shout, “You’re a good man, McCormack!” He was. He was. All we can do is remember, and learn from, the life he lived so well.

Visitation: Friday, May 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

Mass of Christian burial: Saturday, May 25, 2024 at 10 a.m. at St John The Evangelist RC Church, 71 Murray Avenue, Goshen, NY. Burial will be held at a later date in Holy Spirit Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Campbell Hall.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Edward’s name to: The Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675, or The FOLFAN Bald Eagle Project: give-usa.keela,co/bald-eagle-interpretive-program-donations.

Arrangements were under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online, please visit donovanfunerals.com.