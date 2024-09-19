Dorothy Kahn Loeffler, 46, entered into rest Monday, September 16, 2024, at home in Goshen. Dorothy was a one of a kind person. She was always around when you needed a second medical opinion or just needed a shoulder to cry on. She’d be Chris Farley one minute then “Mom of the Week” the next. Her kindness will never be matched.

Dorothy was born September 17, 1978, in Suffern, NY, the daughter of Ernest P. Kahn and Marianne M. (Carroll) Kahn. She was a Goshen graduate who successfully participated in the tour de Goshen. She went on to get her associates degree in Physical Therapy. She worked for Affinity Nursing Home in Oakdale, NY, as a physical therapist assistant. In her youth, she not only got her red belt in Tang Soo Do but was active as a CCD teacher and was one of the original members of the youth group at St John’s Church. She was always known as a caregiver. Her instinct to help never failed. And she used that throughout her career and her life.

Dorothy will be missed by all, especially her family and her beloved dog Duke, as well as the many souls she touched during her too brief time on this earth. She is survived by her parents Ernest and Marianne Kahn; brother William Kahn; sister Elizabeth (Kahn) Heil and her husband Casey; her two cherished nieces, Amelia and Madeline; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Funeral Mass: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. John The Evangelist R.C. Church, 71 Murray Ave, Goshen, NY. Burial will be in private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dorothy’s name to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen, NY (donovanfunerals.com).